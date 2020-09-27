Saudi rapper Molham kicks off the guest list of a new live show, DMC Amplify, to be hosted by popular radio host Big Hass, in collaboration with Dubai Media City. The digital series, which starts on October 2 via Facebook and YouTube Live, will feature monthly in-depth interviews, as well as live performances by artists, musicians and poets.
Hass, a champion of regional music, started Saudi Arabia’s first hip hop radio show and continues to run the music blog Re-Volt, as well as film his artist interview show Buckle Up. Hass’ first guest on DMC Amplify will be the singer-rapper Molham, who recently dropped the single ‘Khayali’.
“Working with Dubai Media City has a been a blessing because it’s always shown tremendous love and support to the UAE’s creative community. We all have a duty to support and amplify the noise around local artists and that’s why our collaboration is so important,” said Hass. “This exciting new series will bring together amazing people with real stories to share about their struggles and successes. I can’t wait to get started.”
Managing director of DMC, Majed Al Suwaidi, considers this a “natural extension” of their ongoing mission.
“For close to two decades, we’ve endeavoured to showcase emerging talent and provide a platform for them to reach a bigger audience through an action-packed roster of annual events. DMC Amplify is a natural extension of this and we’re delighted to see it take flight,” said Al Suwaidi.