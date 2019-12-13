The British singer is currently on a world tour to promote her album ‘Still on my Mind’

British singer Dido, who was to make her Dubai debut concert on December 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena, has cancelled her show due to an illness.

“Due to illness and under doctor’s advice, Dido Live in Concert, scheduled on Friday 13th in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena is unfortunately cancelled. She is extremely disappointed to cancel the show since was looking forward to playing Dubai for the first time,” organiser Mission Control X posted on Facebook.

The show, which was orginally scheduled for the Dubai Media City, was moved indoors to the Coca-Cola Arena last week due to weather concerns.

The singer is currently on a comeback world tour, her first time on the road in 15 years, to promote her latest album ‘Still on my Mind’. Dido’s tour kicked off in Prague before moving through North America, South America and Europe. Dubai was supposed to be her last stop.

She’s known for massive hit including ‘Thank You’ (featured in Eminem’s ‘Stan’), ‘Life for Rent’, ‘No Angel’, ‘Here with Me’ and ‘White Flag’.