South Korean music superstars BTS might not have a tour date planned for the UAE — that we know of — but fans will be able to come close to the concert action when their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage — Seoul’ concert is livestreamed at Vox Cinemas on March 12.
Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will perform their biggest hits over three sold-out dates at the Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12 and 13. The livestream of the concerts on March 10 and 13 are also available to purchase for private viewing.
Tickets for the Vox Cinemas screening aren’t available yet, nor is the timing of the show mentioned on the website. However, the Seoul concert kicks off at 1pm UAE time. It’s unclear if other cinemas in the UAE will also be showcasing the concert.
The live cinema viewings will take place all over the world, including Japan, the Philippines, Norway, Indonesia, Mexico and Australia, among others.
The Seoul concerts mark the first time since 2019 that the ‘Butter’ hitmakers will perform to a live audience in their home country. They last took to the stage in Korea in October 2019, also at Olympic Stadium, during the three-night conclusion to their monthslong Love Yourself World Tour that had seen them travel all over the globe including to the US, UK, Germany, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.
Before their Seoul stint, the Grammy nominated group had first taken their ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ concert to Los Angeles, performing to 214,000 people across four sold-out shows in November 2021. Apart from the audience at the SoFi Stadium, 18,000 attended a livestream at the YouTube Theater in California and 581,000 watched it online around the world. According to Billboard, the four shows recorded the biggest box office takings by any act in nearly a decade, grossing $33.3 million.
BTS are also set to perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8-9 and 15-16, with the last show live-streamed, Bit Hit Music announced in February.