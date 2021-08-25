BTS Image Credit: instagram.com/bts.bighitofficial/

It’s finally happening! Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and BTS have confirmed their collaboration on a remix of the K-Pop stars’ chart-topping track ‘Butter.

The song will go live on August 27, BTS’ agency Big Hit Music announced on August 25.

In a statement released on the app Weverse, the agency said that the remix was intended to celebrate ‘Butter’ topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart nine times, “the most of any song to date in 2021.”

Megan Thee Stallion. Image Credit: AP

“‘Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion’ features the inimitable rap, signature sounds and ad-libbing of three-time Grammy Award-winner Megan Thee Stallion,” the statement added.

“Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am,” Stallion excitedly tweeted along with lots of butter emojis.

This comes soon after news broke that Stallion’s record label was attempting to block the release of the track.

Variety reported that according to documents filed on Tuesday in Texas, Stallion submitted a petition against her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford, claiming that they were preventing her from releasing her collaboration.

In the filing, Stallion — whose real name is Megan Pete — said she sought “emergency relief from the Court before this Friday, August 27, 2021, to allow her new music to be released this week as previously scheduled.”

“If Pete is not allowed to release a new track this Friday on which she is the featured artist in a remix with BTS of the song called, ‘Butter,’ her music career will suffer irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry,” the document stated. “Such irreparable injury to her personal goodwill and the silencing of her artistic expression in music cannot be compensated in the way of monetary damages. As such, Pete seeks emergency relief from this Court.”