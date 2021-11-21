Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera Image Credit: Reuters and AP

Britney Spears has finally tasted freedom and she isn’t going to hold back on the comments, be it family or industry friends.

The singer too took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to post a video of fellow ’90s pop star, Christina Aguilera, who refused to answer a question about Spears during a recent interview.

The video was shot on the red carpet at Thursday’s Latin Grammy Awards, where Aguilera was asked by a reporter if she has been in communication with Spears following the end of her 13-year conservatorship. Following the question, Aguilera’s publicist is heard interjecting and pulls the ‘Genie in a Bottle’ singer away, as he says, “No, we’re not doing that tonight. I’m sorry.”

Aguilera herself is seen informing reporters that she can’t answer the question before walking away with a parting note that said: “But I’m happy for her.”

The video, which soon found its way on social media, caught the attention of Spears who took it upon herself to call out Aguilera. “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter !!!!!”

For those who recall, Spears and Aguilera rose to fame together as child stars on Disney’s ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ in the early 90s before finding a foothold in the music industry and tasting success.

However, despite Aguilera, Spears has found kinship in Lady Gaga, who spoke at length about the conservatorship and the singer’s battle with her father in court during the red carpet of ‘House of Gucci’ in Los Angeles.

In the Gaga interview, the musician and actor said the way Spears was treated in the business was wrong. She also took a moment to comment on the negative treatment of women in the music business overall. “I think that she will forever be an inspiration to women,” Gaga said in the interview that was posted by Spears.

“Thank you Lady Gaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind,” Spears wrote on her Instagram Stories. “You made me cry !!! I love you !!!”