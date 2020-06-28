The two packed on the PDA as they went Instagram official for her birthday

Ariana Grande Image Credit: Reuters

It seems we finally know who the ‘next’ in ‘thank u, next’ is. Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez and there are adorable pictures to prove it.

The pop star shared several sweet snaps with her latest beau as she celebrated her 27th birthday with a Midsommar-themed party.

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande Image Credit: Instagram

Unlike Grande’s previous boyfriends — including stand-up comic Pete Davidson and late rapper Mac Miller — Gomez is out of the public eye and not a part of the entertainment industry.

WHO IS DALTON GOMEZ?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Image Credit: Instagram.com/arianagrande

The tattooed 27-year-old is a successful luxury real estate agent in Los Angelos who is part of the Aaron Kirman Group. He grew up in South California.

Gomez seems to keep a low profile and operates a locked Instagram account.

Just last month, according to a screenshot in Elle, Gomez had nearly 5,000 Instagram followers. But he has now reduced his follower count by a few hundred, to just over 4,600. Grande is one of those followers.

The couple took their time going Instagram official. There were reports of them being spotted kissing as far back as March and have — according to sources — been dating for several months now.

MIDSOMMAR ROMANCE

But Grande, who turned 27 on June 26, has finally posted pictures of herself and Gomez on social media.

The singer-songwriter — who went to No 1 with her hit song ‘thank u, next’ in 2018 following her breakup from ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Davidson — had a lavishly decorated birthday party filled with colourful floral arrangements.

This included floral headpieces inspired by last year’s horror flick ‘Midsommar’.

However, despite going Instagram official, Grande preferred to let the images speak for themselves and only used emojis in her captions.