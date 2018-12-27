Perhaps Grande realised its importance sooner than everyone else. Accepting Billboard’s woman of the year award, she said she may well be at the peak of her artistry, “but as far as my personal life goes I really have no idea what the fuck I’m doing”. She continued, her voice thickening: “I just want to say that if you’re someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter is going to bring, you’re not alone in that.” Then she pulled herself together and beamed. “EW. I’m not going to cry.”