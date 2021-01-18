The two artists will bring the Dubai Shopping Festival to a close on January 29

Rashed Al Majed and Waleed Al Shami Image Credit: Supplied

Arab singing stars Rashed Al Majed and Waleed Al Shami will each perform at the Coca-Cola Arena for the Dubai Shopping Festival closing concert, scheduled for January 29.

After seven weeks of live music, events, bumper sales and family entertainment, the festival will come to a close with Al Majed and Al Shami bringing down the curtain on the annual event with their mix of classic Arabic songs, contemporary Khaleeji hits and international favourites.

Al Majed has been entertaining audiences since 1984 and has released more than 40 albums that largely revolve around romance and heavy emotions. The singer has also crooned the trademark DSF track, ‘Dubai Kawkab Aakhar’ or ‘Dubai is Another Planet’ and helped create the new track ‘Ya Salam Ya Dubai’ or ‘Oh my, My Dubai’ alongside singer, songwriter and multi Grammy award-winning music producer RedOne.

Waleed is also a regular feature on Arabic TV and radio music shows around the region and is famous for his chart-topping tracks including ‘Sadmah’, ‘Ahebah Kolesh’ and ‘Nar Helwa’.

“I’m very excited to be concluding this latest edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival. Dubai is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and DSF is one the biggest occasions on its annual retail calendar. I’m delighted to have been associated with DSF since its inception 26 years ago, and with the launch of my most recent song “Ya Salam Ya Dubai” I’m even more excited to perform in front of my fans from Dubai and the region,” Al Majed said in a statement.

Al Shami also said: “I’m honoured to be performing at the extra special closing concert for the 26th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival. I have prepared a wonderful set list of songs especially for the concert and I’m very excited to see how my fans will react.”

The DSF Closing Concert will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in accordance with all of the health and safety rules, including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times.