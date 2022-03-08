Three blockbuster concerts in Abu Dhabi will set the stage for seven singing superstars from the Arab world to perform live this March.
Nancy Ajram, Carole Samaha, Ragheb Alama, Wael Kfoury, Melhem Zein, Mouhamad Khairy and Nader Al Atat will all feature in a concert series taking place at venues across the city in March.
The event series, which has been produced by Spotlight RS and supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will be held at the Emirates Palace hotel and Fairmont Bab Al Bahr.
Zein, Khairy and Al Atat will be the first set of performers to take the stage at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr on March 12. Accompanied by a gala dinner, tickets start from Dh500 and go up to Dh1,500 per person for VVIP.
On March 18, the Emirates Palace will be the venue to witness Alama and Samaha reign over the audience. Tickets start from Dh350 for regular and Dh1,500 for VVIP.
In the third and final concert in the series, Kfoury and Ajram will delight their fans at the Emirates Palace on March 26. Tickets also start from Dh350 for regular seating, with VVIP tickets going for Dh1,500.
Tickets are currently on sale through Platinumlist. All VVIP tickets are inclusive of a one-night complimentary hotel stay at a five-star hotel in Abu Dhabi.
Face masks are still required indoors and social distancing is encouraged.