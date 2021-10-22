Razan - one of the top 30 Miss Universe UAE contestants Image Credit: twitter.com/missuniverseuae

The first few batches of the top 30 Miss Universe UAE contestants have been announced.

“Breaking stereotype begins!” read a tweet from the organisation’s account, alongside pictures of the women.

So far, 20 contestants have been announced in images where they’re dressed in outfits and head coverings by Dubai label Amato Couture. The images share the contestants’ ages and locations; some of the top 30 participants include Bahar (26), Emilia (24), Franki (27), Razan (28), Natalia (24) and Jasmin (22).

The contest, to be held at La Perle, Al Habtoor City on November 7, is the first time a beauty queen will be selected to represent the UAE at the Miss Universe pageant in December.

“Any woman UAE resident of any nationality between the ages of 18 and 28 can participate. We are looking at diversity and we want them to represent the spirit of this nation,” said Josh Yugen, Founder and CEO of Yugen Events and the new President and National Director of The Miss Universe UAE, during the launch event on October 7.

When applications for the Miss Universe UAE were opened, the response was so overwhelming that it crashed the website.

“Within just one hour of the reveal, we got thousands of online registrations from aspiring candidates and we are seeing this number grow,” said Yugen.