The organisers of Miss Universe UAE on November 7 announced that the coronation planned for the same day was cancelled due to time constraints.

“Please watch this space for further news and updates,” they wrote in an Instagram story.

The event was set to crown the first UAE representative that would compete at the Miss Universe pageant in December. It’s unclear if the Miss Universe UAE coronation will be rescheduled. Gulf News has reached out to the organisers for more details.

In late October, the Miss Universe UAE social media accounts shared pictures and details of 25 of the 30 women who were shortlisted, however the remaining five have yet to be revealed.

The UAE version of the global event was first announced on October 7 and invited UAE nationals and residents to participate.

“Any woman UAE resident of any nationality between the ages of 18 and 28 can participate. We are looking at diversity and we want them to represent the spirit of this nation,” said Josh Yugen, Founder and CEO of Yugen Events and the new President and National Director of The Miss Universe UAE, during the launch event.

“I never want to put this Miss Universe pageant in a box. It’s not just about beauty or just a celebration of intelligence, it’s about their heart,” Yugen added.

When applications for Miss Universe UAE were opened, people rushed to the website and crashed it. At least 11,000 participants registered in less than 24 hours, organisers told Gulf News.