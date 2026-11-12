Madonna to play Coachella 2027’s dance tent as Dua Lipa, SZA headline

Madonna returns to Coachella with a dance tent set; Dua Lipa leads opening night
Every spring, two weekends in the California desert set the agenda for the rest of the festival calendar. Glastonbury has the history and Primavera has the taste, but Coachella has the reach. No other festival makes this many people care this much about a poster, and the 2027 version arrived Tuesday night.
If you followed the speculation, the headliners won’t surprise you. That’s partly because SZA gave away the game earlier in the week. Here’s the order:
Friday, April 9 and 16: Dua Lipa, pop’s most dependable hitmaker, opens the weekend. Expect “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now” to do the heavy lifting.
Saturday, April 10 and 17: Tame Impala takes the rock-adjacent slot. Kevin Parker’s psych-pop project has played this field before, and it has the light show for it.
Sunday, April 11 and 18: SZA closes the festival, a natural booking for one of the decade’s defining R&B voices.
Daddy Yankee doesn’t get headliner billing, but he works as a fourth one. The reggaeton pioneer behind “Gasolina” has a catalog that can fill the main field on its own.
The name that matters most isn’t a headliner
Madonna is booked in the dance tent, which is either a deliberate return to her club roots or the most expensive tent set in Coachella history. Probably both. She’s been here recently, too: she appeared during Sabrina Carpenter’s set last year, so she knows the stage.
The rest of the big-font acts make a sensible group. Phoebe Bridgers brings the songwriter crowd, and Don Toliver gets the largest type of any rapper on the bill. Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Weezer and Empire of the Sun fill out the second line. Fans of recent Bay Area festivals will see plenty of familiar names, including Four Tet, Tiësto, Robyn and Kehlani.
The undercard is where the booking gets interesting
Dance music is well covered, with Peggy Gou, Dom Dolla, Amelie Lens and Solomun. Giorgio Moroder, the disco architect and Daft Punk collaborator, adds a dose of history.
Rock is the weak spot. There’s no act with the weight of last year’s Turnstile or Nine Inch Noize. The punk veterans pick up some of the slack: Social Distortion, the Damned and Pennywise are all on the bill, which suggests someone in booking still owns a leather jacket. Twisted Teens, one of the hottest young rock bands right now, sit in the smallest font. A year from now, that placement may look like a bargain.
On the rap side, EsDeeKid brings a UK accent and Freddie Gibbs brings his usual consistency.
The verdict
The headliners are safe and well chosen, and nobody will complain about the top line. Still, Coachella’s reputation has always depended on the second and third tiers, the acts you discover on the way to someone else. On that measure, 2027 has enough Madonna, Moroder and young punks to keep things from feeling predictable.