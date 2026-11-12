Madonna to play Coachella 2027’s dance tent as Dua Lipa, SZA headline

Rock is the weak spot. There’s no act with the weight of last year’s Turnstile or Nine Inch Noize. The punk veterans pick up some of the slack: Social Distortion, the Damned and Pennywise are all on the bill, which suggests someone in booking still owns a leather jacket. Twisted Teens, one of the hottest young rock bands right now, sit in the smallest font. A year from now, that placement may look like a bargain.