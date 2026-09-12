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Lady Gaga welcomes first child with fiancé Michael Polansky

Grammy-winning star embraces new role as mom after Mayhem Ball world tour

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AFP
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Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky (File photo: Reuters)
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky (File photo: Reuters)

Pop superstar Lady Gaga welcomed her first child with fiance Michael Polansky, US media reported Friday.

The 40-year-old "Bad Romance" singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, began dating Polansky in 2020, and became engaged to the entrepreneur in 2024.

A source confirmed news of the child's birth to Page Six and People, but no additional details about the baby, including its name, sex or date of birth, were immediately available.

The musician affectionately referred to as "Mother Monster" by her fans has spoken in recent years about her desire to have a child.

She wrapped up her most recent world tour, the Mayhem Ball, in April, and her latest album "Mayhem" garnered multiple Grammy nominations, winning the award for "Best Pop Vocal Album" earlier this year.

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