Dubai: Calling all K-drama, K-pop, and Korean movie fans, here’s the latest Korean entertainment buzz. From romance dramas to thrilling mysteries and adventures, here are six updates this week.

1. BTS's Jimin and Jungkook embark on an adventure in upcoming reality show

BTS Armys, get ready to have your hearts melted by K-pop icons Jimin and Jungkook, with an upcoming travel reality show ‘Are You Sure’.

Before their enlistment, the two best friends embark on an impromptu vacation, capturing their adventures across various locations.

The vibrant poster sets the tone for the show, showcasing a vast landscape with clear skies and endless fields. Jimin and Jungkook's genuine smiles radiate an infectious energy, promising a lighthearted and fun-filled experience. The newly released trailer takes viewers on a captivating journey through different seasons. From kayaking and hiking in the US summer to snorkeling and water gun fights in Jeju Island's fall, the trailer highlights their playful camaraderie. Winter brings snowy adventures in Sapporo, showcasing the beauty of each season and the duo's adventurous spirit. Their easygoing banter and infectious laughter are sure to bring joy to viewers. Premiering on August 8th via Disney+, "Are You Sure?!" is a must-watch for anyone who wants to witness the heartwarming bond between Jimin and Jungkook.

2. Suzy in Talks for a mysterious thriller drama

Get ready for a potential return to the small screen for South Korean actress and singer Bae Suzy. She is reportedly considering a role in the upcoming mystery thriller drama titled ‘Delusion’.

In response to recent reports by South Korean media outlets, Suzy’s agency Management SOOP stated, “It is true that Suzy received an offer to star in ‘Delusion’ and is currently reviewing the offer.”

Based on a webtoon, ‘Delusion’ is a mystery thriller set in 1935 Gyeongseong and 1800s Shanghai. It follows the story of Yun Yi-ho, who is commissioned to paint a portrait of a mysterious woman Song Jung-hwa.

Director Han Jae Rim of the films ‘The Show Must Go On’, ‘The King’, and ‘Emergency Declaration” is in charge of production, according to an article on soompi.com.

3. Astro’s Sanha, Oh My Girl’s Arin to star in new drama

K-pop stars Sanha of Astro and Arin of Oh My Girl have been confirmed to star alongside South Korean actors Yoo Jung-hoo, and Chuu, in a new romantic comedy.

On August 2, upcoming drama ‘My Girlfriend Is a Tough Guy’ (literal title) revealed the main cast lineup including the two singers.

The drama is based on a webtoon and follows the story of Sanha’s character Yoon-jae, an astronomy student at Yeonhee University. He wakes up one day to find his girlfriend has turned into a man.

Arin, who was seen in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ playing the role of Jin Cho-yeon, the youngest daughter of Jin Ho-gyeong and a powerful priestess of Jinyowon.

She will take on the female lead role in ‘My Girlfriend is a Tough Guy’. Arin will portray Park Yoon-jae’s girlfriend Kim Ji-eun, who suddenly transforms into a man due to a family genetic trait. Yoo Jung-hoo will play the male version of Ji-eun.

The drama is set to begin filming in August.

4. Jun Hyoseong considering role in true crime movie

This week, South Korean media reported that singer and actress Jun Hyosung has been cast as the lead in an upcoming true crime movie.

In response to the reports, a representative from Hyoseong’s agency Alien Company shared, “It is true that she has received an offer to star in ‘Bound to be a Devil.’ She is currently reviewing the offer positively.”

The film is inspired by a notorious crime incident which took place in the city of Busan, two years ago, sparking national outrage.

In May 2022, a man in his 30s, reportedly attacked a woman at the entrance of her apartment in Busan. The crime sparked public outrage after CCTV footage revealed the man kicking and dragging the victim’s body off the camera frame.

The media reports say that the real-life victim has been involved as a consultant for the film’s script. According to an article on soompi.com: “The film is expected to delve into the broader issues of random assaults and societal retaliation in Korea, incorporating elements from the Busan incident.”

If confirmed, this would mark Hyoseong’s first leading role in a film in her 15-year career since debuting with the four-member group Secret, in 2009.

The drama is scheduled to start filming mid-August, and aims for a release next year.

5. Squid Game announces Season 2 premiere date

Get ready for another season of ‘Squid Game’. On August 1, South Korean film director, writer, and executive producer of ‘Squid Game’, announced that Season 2 of the hit series will return on December 26.

He added that season 3 is expected in 2025.

The fictional series centers on a mysterious survival game with a reward of 45.6 billion won (Dh123,007,962) on the line.

The new still released yesterday, shows Seong Gi-hun, the sole surviving contestant from Season 1, once again wearing the trademark green tracksuit familiar to fans of the show.

Netflix also unveiled a new teaser for Season 2 featuring a front man who asks: “It’s been three years. Do you want to play again?”

6. Choi Siwon to finding love through science in new K-drama?

Gear up for a rollercoaster ride of love with the upcoming drama ‘DNA Lover’. Starring Jung In-sun and Super Junior's Choi Siwon, this rom-com explores the unconventional world of genetic matchmaking. Jung In-sun portrays Han So-jin, a genetic researcher unlucky in love. Determined to find her perfect match, she turns to science, leading her to the charming obstetrician Shim Yeon-woo, played by Siwon.