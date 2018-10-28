Exo is back again! The K-Pop group’s hit track Power will be played for the third time at The Dubai Fountain due to the “immense love it received”. Downtown Dubai announced the news on their official Twitter account last Thursday, sparking a major social media frenzy among local and international fans.

Exo fans, affectionately known as Exo-Ls, and visitors can enjoy the light and water show choreographed to the song until November 6 at 8.30pm.

This announcement just came in time for the band’s highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Don’t Mess Up My Tempo, which is scheduled to release on November 2.