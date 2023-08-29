1) K-pop summer anthems: ‘Seven’ and ‘Cupid’

K-pop idol Jungkook and K-pop girl band Fifty Fifty just made it to Spotify’s 2023 ‘List Of Top 20 Most-Streamed Songs Of The Summer’.

According to the list released by the music streaming platform this week, ‘Seven’ by the BTS Maknae (youngest bandmate) and ‘Cupid’ by Fifty Fifty were two of the world’s biggest songs of the summer on Spotify.

While ‘Seven’ took the third spot, the ‘Twin version’ of ‘Cupid’ ranked number 11 on the coveted list.

2) BTS’s ‘Proof’ goes silver in the UK

K-pop band BTS’s 2022 anthology album ‘Proof’ has become their 11th album to be certified as ‘Silver’ in the United Kingdom.

On August 25, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that ‘Proof’ had received an official silver certification. According to the BPI’s certification thresholds, albums are certified silver at 60,000 units sold, while singles are certified silver at 200,000 units sold, reported soompi.com.

BTS has previously gone silver in the United Kingdom with their albums Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Love Yourself: Tear, Map of the Soul: 7, Love Yourself: Her, Face Yourself, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever, You Never Walk Alone, WINGS, and Map of the Soul: 7 (The Journey).

3) Ateez member Jongho to take hiatus

Last week, K-pop agency KQ Entertainment shared that Ateez member Jongho would be taking a hiatus from the boyband due to a leg injury.

The agency announced that the 22-year-old singer will be pausing all activities and returning to Korea due to “extreme pain” in his leg after a recent appearance at the popular K-culture festival KCON LA 2023, in Los Angeles.

The rest of the group continued their 2023 ‘Fellowship: Break The Wall’ tour.

The agency also said that the singer was previously diagnosed with a meniscus rupture following an ankle injury, for which he was under treatement.

This week, the agency added that Jongho will be undergoing surgery and intensive rehabilitation at the recommendation of a doctor, and will be going on hiatus to focus on his recovery.

4) NCT makes a stylish comeback

NCT is back with new music, and they are doing it in style. On August 28, the boy band dropped their fourth full-length album ‘Golden Age’ along with the music video for the title track ‘Baggy Jeans’.