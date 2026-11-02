GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Israel president welcomes Boy George, rare supportive pop star

Boy George defies boycott calls, visits Israel for concerts and solidarity

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Boy George, from the British band Culture Club, in a file photo.
Boy George, from the British band Culture Club, in a file photo.
Reuters

All eyes are on Israel's president as he is expected this week to name the person tasked with forming the next government. But first, on Monday, he had another important guest -- Boy George.

The British singer, a rare Western pop celebrity who not only defies pro-Palestinian calls to boycott Israel but is an outspoken supporter of the country, is visiting for two concerts in Tel Aviv.

Herzog, who holds a mostly ceremonial role, welcomed the former Culture Club singer to his Jerusalem office, saying, "Welcome, dear Boy George. You're such a great friend."

Boy George, sporting a black beret with confetti dangling across his brow, responded in Hebrew, "The people of Israel, we will dance again!"

The allusion is to a message of solidarity shared after the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas, the deadliest day in Israel's history in which militants stormed from Gaza and, in one of the sites of the worst bloodshed, gunned down young people at the Nova music festival.

Boy George will visit the site Tuesday. 

In July, he released a song entitled "We Shall Dance Again" with lyrics offering unabashed support for Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza, triggering a backlash that included him dropping out of a West End musical.

The 65-year-old singer, whose real name is George O'Dowd, has often spoken of feeling a kinship with the Jewish community around which he grew up in London.

Few major international pop stars have performed in recent years in Israel, with campaigners urging a boycott due to the Gaza war, which has reduced the vast majority of the territory to rubble.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Palestinian women and children watch the Palestine Strongman Championship from among the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City.

Gaza genocide continues despite truce: UN experts

2m read
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends a vigil marking the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks on Israel Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Mamdani's tribute angers Israel supporters, critics

4m read
A car enters the British consulate in Jerusalem on October 8, 2026.

Israel reduces British diplomatic presence in Jerusalem

3m read
Nobel Committee Secretary General Thomas Perlmann ) speaks to the media in front of a screen displaying the names of this year's laureates (from left) Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel during the announcement of the winners of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 5, 2026.

Scientists reveal how brain shapes memories, win Nobel

3m read