Director Zack Snyder, who is all set to release his version of ‘Justice League’ next month, is taking a trip to the legendary Avalon soon.
In an interview with Minutemen, Snyder confirmed he’s developing a retelling of the King Arthur legend. “I’m working on something but we’ll see,” Snyder said. “I’ve been thinking about some kind of retelling, like, [a] real sort of faithful retelling of that Arthurian mythological concept. We’ll see. Maybe that will come at some point.”
King Arthur is one of the most famous characters in Medieval historical and romantic literature, dating as far back as the fifth and sixth centuries. The legend has inspired countless novels, comic books, TV shows, films and other forms of media over the years.
More recent film adaptations include Antoine Fuqua’s 2004 ‘King Arthur’, starring Clive Owen as Arthur and Keira Knightley as Guinevere.
In 2017, Warner Bros attempted to launch a franchise with Guy Ritchie’s ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’, featuring Charlie Hunnam as a young Arthur and Jude Law as his duplicitous uncle Vortigern. However, the movie was widely panned and bombed massively at the box office.
And in 2020, Netflix did a feminist retelling of the legend with the series ‘Cursed’, which focused on the story of Nimue, destined to become the Lady of the Lake. Netflix is yet to confirm whether the show will have a second season.
‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ arrives on HBO Max on March 18 (A UAE release date is yet to be confirmed). An official trailer for the four-hour, R-rated film dropped recently, featuring the likes of Jared Leto’s Joker, reprised from his performance in ‘Suicide Squad’.
Later this year, Snyder will also release ‘Army of the Dead’, a zombie action/horror film he co-wrote and directed for Netflix, with Dave Bautista starring.