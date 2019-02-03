A: That’s true. And they’re both personal movies, they’re both movies that are difficult to get out there because they don’t have traditional approaches and they don’t have, you know, box office certainty or advertising budgets. I’m not complaining, that’s just the case in these two movies. So it’s real gratifying when the actors’ branch recognises something’s going on, and I think that will help the movie to get seen. So I’m totally pragmatic, and you know, I don’t like to think about what it means for me so much. It’s much easier to think about what it means for the movie, and because I care about the movie, it makes me ecstatic. Also, I’m very happy for Julian, because he wasn’t cited. You know, Vincent van Gogh said, ‘I am my painting.’ This movie is Julian. It’s really steeped in all things Julian, and I was his creature for it. I was the doer, and the way we worked together was so happy and so organic and so engaging.