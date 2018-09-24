File - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Will Smith arrives at the U.S. premiere of "Bright" in Los Angeles. When Smith turns 50 on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, he will jump head-first into the big milestone. The “Fresh Prince” plans to bungee jump from a helicopter over a gorge just outside Grand Canyon National Park. His birthday activity is the latest in a vast history of outrageous stunts staged in and around one of the world’s seven natural wonders. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

When Will Smith turns 50 this week, he will jump head-first into the big milestone.

The Fresh Prince actor plans to bungee jump from a helicopter on September 25 over an Arizona gorge near the Grand Canyon. Smith’s camp has also made the event a charity fundraiser by holding a lottery for a fan to come watch.

His birthday leap is the latest exploit in a long history of outrageous stunts staged in and around one of the world’s seven natural wonders.

An acrobat, a magician and overall daredevils are among those who have approached the park with proposals of made-for-TV moments.

But the park has turned down its fair share of eyebrow-raising requests.

The Native American tribes that own the surrounding land have been more receptive.