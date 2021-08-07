The gang’s getting back together! Netflix has announced that ‘Stranger Things’ will be back for its long-delayed season four in 2022, along with a new teaser.
The upcoming fourth season of its breakout series will see Elevem (Millie Bobby Brown) and friends reunite as well as see the return of Chief Hopper (David Harbour), witha flamethrower in tow.
‘Stranger Things’ was officially renewed for a fourth season at the end of September 2019. Shooting on the season reportedly began at the beginning of 2020, but that work was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Filming resumed in October, and a month later Netflix announced eight new characters — one of them played by Robert Englund, who famously played Freddy Kreuger in the ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ films.
The third season of ‘Stranger Things’ launched in July 2019, and ended with Hopper sacrificing himself by walking into the Upside Down. But a post-credit tease set in Soviet Russia hinted that he was still alive, just in enemy hands. The first footage of the upcoming season — released in February 2020 — confirmed that he survived.