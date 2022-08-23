Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu took it upon herself to teach television host and comedian Trevor Noah a few basic Bollywood steps. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a video from the sets of Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show' and shared a snippet of their fun interaction.
She wrote on Instagram: "It was such a pleasure to share the stage with one and only Trevor Noah. Thankyou The Daily Show for having me on your show! Trevor Noah remember it's all in the hips! Bollywood is watching!"
In the video, Sandhu is heard saying: "I will teach you four simple steps." To which surprised Trevor replied, "four simple steps, okay" and followed Sandhu's cues.
She made for a good teach and gave him some important tips too.
"Bollywood is all about, the neck, the hand and the hips" she cautioned. While Sandhu moved with ease, Noah is visibly struggling to follow her moves. He promised to practice those steps, much to the delight of the audience.