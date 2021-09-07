Chris Hemworth has shot a global campaign for Emirates to invite the world to Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Emirates airlines

With Dubai rolling out the red carpet to invite the world to Expo 2020, it’s only fitting that one of the world’s most popular celebrities is the first to lead the way.

Emirates has tied with Marvel star Chris Hemsworth in a new global campaign to invite the world to Dubai for Expo 2020, which starts on October 1. The campaign illustrates the ultra-futuristic themes and experiences in store for visitors at Expo 2020.

The ad, which is now screening on-board Emirates flights, showcases Hemsworth touring Dubai’s beaches and taking in the city’s famous skyline before heading to the Expo 2020 Dubai site, bringing to life the event’s flagship mobility, sustainability and opportunity pavilions, as well as providing a glimpse into the celebration that awaits at the participating country pavilions.

“In 2019, I partnered with Emirates and Expo 2020 Dubai to help bring awareness to what is a really important event for the world. We all have the power to shape a better future, and the last year and a half has shown us that the possibilities are endless when we put our minds together,” Hemsworth said in a statement.

“At Expo 2020 Dubai, the world will come together in the spirit of collaboration to provide real-life solutions that will benefit future generations. If you’re able to travel and you feel it’s safe, I sincerely hope you can make it,” he added.

Chris Hemsworth Image Credit: Emirates airlines

The actor shared the video across his social media platforms.

“We partnered with Emirates to produce a bold and exciting campaign that we believe will resonate with audiences around the world, and inspire them to come and experience Expo 2020 Dubai for themselves,” Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai said in a statement.

“In addition to impressive marquee pavilions that immerse visitors in the themes of mobility, sustainability and opportunity, and 191 amazing country pavilions, there will also be an unforgettable celebration of music, art and culture with a packed entertainment programme, unique culinary experiences, and much more. It’s truly shaping up to be an event not to be missed,” she added.

Conceptualised and filmed pre-COVID in time for the original opening date of Expo 2020 Dubai, the ad aims to convey the energising spirit of innovation, creativity, and the drive to create a better future, all key themes of the global event. Taking a layered approach to storytelling, the ad is supported by a myriad of Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) animations and visuals to illustrate what the event would look like, as it was filmed while the Expo 2020 site was still under construction.

The ad shows the transition and interactions between people and a fantasy world of future possibilities — including re-creations of interactive jungles and forests and a Mars mission, all representing just how much humanity has to offer during the event.

The musical soundtrack for the campaign, ‘Pure Imagination’, was reworked, modified and reinterpreted by a 70-piece orchestra and features a children’s choir. Children play an important role throughout the ad, coming from different cultures and backgrounds, and highlighting the role they will play as tomorrow’s leaders.

The ad has been directed by two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Robert Stromberg, whose film credits include ‘Avatar’, Tim Burton’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’, and Disney’s ‘Maleficent’. The graphics were brought to life by multi-Oscar award winning visual effects and production company MPC (Moving Picture Company).

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in 'Thor: The Dark World' Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Hemsworth is easily one of the most recognised celebrities from Hollywood, having cemented his popularity playing the god of Thunder Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has just wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which is releasing in cinemas next year.

Emirates is the partner and official airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, and recently launched an exclusive offer for customers: those travelling through Dubai, any time during October 1 and March 31, 2022, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the Dubai-based carrier.