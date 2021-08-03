‘Jumanji’ star shared a video on Instagram that UAE will soon feature on his flight plan

Kevin Hart Image Credit: AP

Kevin Hart is ready to play tourist once again as the pandemic opens the doors to countries around the world and the Hollywood star appears to have set his eyes on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The ‘Jumanji’ star posted a video on his Instagram on Monday, talking about heading to the UAE capital “soon” when he plans on riding on the world’s faster rollercoaster, zipping the Grand Prix racetrack and tee off in between.

“I don’t just go hard, I go Hart! Work, sports... Even vacations. That’s why on our next break, I ain’t takin no chances. We’re off to the UAE’s spectacular capital, Abu Dhabi, to take over the world’s craziest entertainment destination, Yas Island Abu Dhabi,” Hart wrote in the Instagram post accompanying his video.

He ended the message with a cryptic line: “Who knows, I may as well take on a job there for a while @YasIsland #InAbuDhabi #YasIslandGoesHart.”

By the looks of it, the acclaimed actor and comedian is the latest brand ambassador of the Abu Dhabi entertainment destination, which is welcoming back tourists following a slowdown last year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The island is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, the world’s largest indoor theme park, Middle East’s tallest climbing wall, and the world’s largest indoor skydiving chamber. The Island is also home to Yas Links Abu Dhabi, the first true links golf course in the region, designed by world-renowned golf course designer, Kyle Phillips.

Kevin Hart in 'Fatherhood' Image Credit: AP

Hart was last seen in the Netflix film ‘Fatherhood’, where he plays a widowed new dad who is learning to cope with raising a baby all on his own, complete with doubts, fears and dirty diapers. For an actor who has carved a career in Hollywood with largely comedy roles, ‘Fatherhood’ was a welcome change with critics and fans lauding him for the film.