Model Hailey Bieber has shared that she had a procedure to close a small hole in her heart, following a medical emergency that she faced on March 10 and which she was hospitalised for.
The celebrity, who is married to singer Justin Bieber, got candid in a video posted to her YouTube channel recounting that she was having breakfast with Justin when she started experiencing what she thought was a stroke.
“I couldn’t speak, the right side of my face started drooping, I couldn’t get a sentence out,” she said.
After being admitted to the hospital, she was diagnosed with a “mini-stroke”, called a transient ischemic attack (TIA).
More tests at UCLA revealed that she had a patent foramen ovale (PFO), which is a small opening in the heart that is meant to close after birth, that was between 12 and 13 millimetres.
“The conclusion was that I had a blood clot that travelled into my heart and instead of... what typically happens if you have a small blood clot is that the heart will filter the blood clot to your lungs and your lungs will absorb it,” she went on to explain. “What happened with me is my blood clot actually escaped through the flap, or the hole in my heart, and it travelled to my brain and that is why I suffered a TIA.”
Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, underwent a procedure to close the hole and she says that she’s recovering well.
“The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed. That I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life,” the 25-year-old added.