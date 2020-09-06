Image Credit:

Make it so! On September 8, Trekkies all over the world will celebrate Star Trek Day, a virtual event that honours the 54th anniversary of the day ‘Star Trek: The Original Series’ debuted, to be hosted by CBS All Access. The 24-hour free event will take place on September 8 and will include panels with the cast and creatives from nine series from the iconic Star Trek franchise, exclusive news and series marathons.

The free panels will begin at 11pm in the UAE and will features Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton hosting iconic cast members and creative minds from every single ‘Star Trek’ series to date.

The ‘Star Trek’ panels will include:

‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise will discuss the upcoming third season of the show, premiering on October 15.

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’: Stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez will talk at the panel. For the first time ever, the cast and writers of the upcoming series will discuss the exciting upcoming adventures of Pike, Spock and Number One.

‘Star Trek: Enterprise’: Series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer recall the making of the adventures of the Enterprise NX-01 and its unique position in Star Trek history.

‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’: Series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr talk about the series’ arguably most famous episode, ‘Far Beyond the Stars’, along with other iconic episodes and the powerful messages they still hold today.

‘Star Trek: The Original Series’: Series star George Takei and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry, will discuss the first episode of ‘Star Trek’ and ‘The Original Series’’ continued impact on society.

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’: Voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan talk about what to expect from the rest of the first season of the animated workplace comedy show.

‘Star Trek: Voyager’: Celebrate ‘Voyager’ with the iconic cast as they discuss the legacy of the series 25 years since its premiere. Series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips expected to feature in the panel.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ and ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’: Cast members Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes are two friends revisiting their time across ‘Star Trek’ and how it informed their most recent appearances on ‘Star Trek: Picard’ in this heartfelt conversation.