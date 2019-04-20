The Duchess of Sussex had travelled to India in 2017 as part of her charity work

Image Credit: youtube.com/ITVNews

Never-before-seen footage of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wearing a sari in January 2017 has emerged and social media is loving it.

The 37-year-old had travelled to New Delhi and Mumbai, shortly after her relationship with Prince Harry went public, as part of her work with the charity World Vision.

She highlighted issues of gender equality and girls’ limited access to education in the country. During the trip, Markle visited schools and helped to paint a mural and plant flowers in the gardens.

She wore a sari with shades of blue and green and also sported a traditional tilak on her forehead.

“What we found is that the enrolment at this school went up three times once the latrines were built so that girls had access to clean hygiene and bathroom facilities while they’re at school,” Markle said while on a visit to the school.

During her trip, Markle took part in meetings with various NGOs, including an audience with Shamina Shafiq, a former member of the National Commission for Women.