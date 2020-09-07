US beauty influencer and YouTuber Ethan Peters, known online as Ethanisupreme, died on September 6, according to reports.
The 17-year-old is suspected to have died due to a drug overdose, his father told Fox News.
Gerald Peters said that he spoke to his son the previous night at around 10pm and later found him in his bedroom at around 11am.
The online beauty community mourned Peters’ passing, calling him a talented soul.
Popular make-up artist Manuel Gutierrez, known online as Manny MUA, tweeted: “Rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan you were so incredibly talented at such a young age. i know he’s made many many mistakes... but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss.”
Peters’ best friend Ava Louise posted a number of heartfelt tweets about the social media star and his struggle with addiction.
“My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip,” Louise said.
On his YouTube channel, where he had over 139,000 subscribers, Peters would regularly post video tutorials, reviews and peeks into his life.