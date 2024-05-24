1 of 11
Wondering what to watch this weekend? Sweat not, we have done the leg work for you. Here's a list of our top movie and series' recommendations for this week.
Bridgerton, Season 3 (Netflix): In Bridgerton's new season, the spotlight shifts to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her charming spark with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Set against the opulent backdrop of Regency London, the glossy series from producer Shonda Rhimes continues its irresistible blend of glamour and intrigue. As fans have come to expect, the characters are gorgeous and the meticulously manicured scenery transports viewers to a world that feels simultaneously timeless and escapist. The show’s allure lies not only in its sumptuous visuals but also in its ability to create a world where love, scandal, and ambition intertwine in an engaging manner. Prepare to be swept away once again by this delightful confection of romance and drama.
Thalavan (UAE cinemas): When it comes to playing a hot-headed and a temperamental man in Malayalam cinema, nobody does it better than actor Biju Menon. But this movie boasts not one but two egotistic police officers played by Menon and Asif Ali. They are on a trail to solve a complex murder case, but their personality clash and their egos don’t help matters. Directed by Jis Joy, this police procedural promises to have enough twists and turns to keep you hooked.
Garfield (UAE Cinemas): If you are looking for a family-friendly animated film, then the orange lazy cat ‘Garfield’ is a good place to start. You can discover the quintessential Garfield, voiced by actor Chris Pratt, in a whole new light with this film. While some may argue that there's not much complexity to our favorite orange tabby, this animated adventure delves deeper, staying true to Garfield's iconic traits: his grumpy demeanor, cynical worldview, and penchant for lasagne and disdain for Mondays. Director Mark Dindal and the talented writing team skillfully balance staying faithful to Jim Davis's blueprint while injecting a fresh, animated spin. The movie also pays homage to decades of comic-strip antics and is purr-fect in many ways.
Turbo (UAE cinemas): South Indian actor Mammootty is back as an indefatigable larger-than-life hero in the Malayalam-language action thriller ‘Turbo’. He plays Turbo Jose in this movie that draws a lot on the actor’s star wattage. Expect bombastic dialogues and scenes that are designed to make the actor look like some flashy superhuman.
Crew (Netflix): This star-studded Bollywood film offers a captivating blend of black comedy and heist thrills, anchored by a stellar trio of actresses. Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon inject charisma and depth into their roles as cash-strapped air hostesses turned gold smugglers. Their transition from earnest workers to morally ambiguous schemers is both compelling and refreshingly unconventional in a male-dominated genre. The film skillfully explores the consequences of a flawed capitalist system as the protagonists navigate financial desperation and corporate betrayal. As they embark on their illicit venture, the narrative brims with audacious twists and sassy humor, propelled by the chemistry between the lead actresses. However, ‘Crew’ occasionally falters in its execution, particularly in its portrayal of the protagonists' amateurish smuggling operation.
Panchayat Season 3 (Prime Video): This is one of the few Hindi-language series has tapped into the life in rural India with such poignancy, thanks to its endearing set of characters. Set in a quaint village in Uttar Pradesh, where time seems to stand still, consummate actor Jeetendra Kumar plays Abhishek who takes charge as the Panchayat’s secretary. He comes from the metropolis and naturally is patronizing towards the country life, but warms up to the place and its people slow. The show, which will roll out its third season this week, explores small-town dynamics with warmth and humor. It subtly underscores the resilience and camaraderie found within these communities, where everyday interactions over chai can hold as much significance as your work.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (UAE cinemas): Director George Miller will take you on a visceral journey through a dystopian wasteland where action reigns supreme. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa and Chris Hemsworth as Dementus, the tale of revenge, abduction, and war lords is a compelling one. The frenetic energy drives the film through elaborate chases and offers a thrilling ride. With nods to the franchise's history and the return of familiar faces like Immortan Joe, it's a must-watch for fans of the Mad Max series seeking adrenaline-fueled excitement amidst dystopian chaos.
Bhaiyya Ji (UAE cinemas): If you're drawn to the adrenaline rush of action-packed narratives with a touch of emotional depth, ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ starring Manoj Bajpayee promises to be a compelling watch. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, this film marks the actor’s 100th film in his career and this film celebrates his versatility as an actor. He’s plays the titular role and is describe as Robin Hood’s father, as a nod to his superhuman action and emotive skills. He’s on a revenge path to destroy all those who killed his brother. Brace yourself for a stunt-filled movie that blends heart-pounding action with poignant storytelling.
Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (UAE cinemas): Prithviraj, who was seen in the gritty survival thriller ‘Aadujeevitham’, returns with a comedy along with actor Basil Joseph. He plays the obnoxious gentleman, Anand, who harbours an unhealthy attachment to his best friend (Basil) and his potential brother-in-law. They are thick as thieves and have each other’s backs until an unpleasant problem crops up between them. Witty and frothy, this comedy of errors -- also starring Anaswara Rajan and Nikhila Vimal -- has enough going for it to keep us invested. It’s a movie that isn’t meant to be taken seriously. All you need to do is to enjoy this ride featuring a pair of bombastic young men who display a false sense of bravado and courage. When it comes to women, both are on an uneven footing.
Maidaan (Prime Video): Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn strikes a goal with this stirring sporting biopic. Inspired by the real life of the coach and manager of the Indian national football team, Syed Abdul Rahim, this film chronicles the eventful life of this towering personality. Watch this if you love biopics that aren't over-the-top and overly dramatic. Devgn is in good form in this film.
