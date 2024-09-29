Washington: Tom Cruise stunned the audience with his surprise visit to the Royal Albert Hall in London during his film, 'Top Gun: Maverick' score's orchestral concert, reported People.

In fan-recorded footage from the event shared on X, the 'Top Gun' star was seen standing in a suit in front of the large orchestra, introducing the film and praising its live score performance.

Balfe helped in composing the film's score along with Hans Zimmer, Harold Faltermeyer, and Lady Gaga.

While onstage, Cruise referred to Balfe, who co-composed the Maverick score with Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, and Hans Zimmer, as a "dear friend" and "brilliant."

"I also want to thank tonight's orchestra and all of your exceptional talents," Cruise said. "I've always wanted to experience a film like this with a live, full symphony orchestra, synchronised to picture, in front of a packed audience in the grandeur of a classic movie palace."

"Thank you all for being here and thank you for making this dream come true," he added, before telling the crowd to "enjoy" the experience and that he'll be watching along with them.

According to the Royal Albert Hall's website, "the Top Gun orchestral performance was part of its Films in Concert series, which also features forthcoming showings of Avatar, Gladiator, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and Home Alone. The venue's next live-in concert show will be 'Ghostbusters' on October 26, featuring the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra conducted by original composer Elmer Bernstein's son Peter Bernstein," reported People.