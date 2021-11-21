‘No Way Home’ star also opened up about his relationship with Zendaya

Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield Image Credit: Twitter.com/GQMagazine

They may or may not be starring together in the most buzzy Marvel Cinematic Universe film to date, but Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield were ecstatic to be in each other’s company at a recent GQ event.

The actors both attended GQ’s Men of the Year event celebration on November 18 and the resultant photos are a thing to behold, with Holland especially looking like he was having a huge fanboy moment.

Holland shared Men of the Year cover stars honour along with singer-songwriter Lil Nas X, who also did a surprise set that evening.

Other guests included Nic Cage, Henry Golding, Quavo, Diplo, 24kGoldn and Dan Levy.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Holland debuted as the MCU’s Peter Parker in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’, and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will mark his sixth appearance in the franchise. Garfield appeared in pre-MCu films ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ (2012) and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ (2014).

Holland also addressed his romance with ‘Spider-Man’ co-star with Zendaya in a joint interview they did with GQ.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he said.

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” Tom continued, adding, “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”

The pair were photographed kissing in a car sometime over the summer.

“It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive,” Zendaya recalled, referencing the paparazzi photos and explosive fan response to them online. “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.”