Helping others is in Tom Hanks’ blood — literally.

On Wednesday, the screen icon shared on social media some up-close photos of his plasma, which he donated to coronavirus relief efforts earlier this month after beating COVID-19.

“Here’s last week’s bag of plasma,” the ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ star tweeted along with snaps of his blood contents. “Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap.”

Hanks also included a shout-out to UCLA, as well as infectious-disease epidemiologist Anne Rimoin, who serves as a public health professor and director of the Centre for Global and Immigrant Health at the university.

Last week, the actor put out a call to action on Twitter to donate to the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and David Geffen School of Medicine’s COVID-19 rapid response initiative, which aims to provide regular testing, antibody screening and mental health support for first responders and health care workers across Los Angeles.

Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, recently returned home to LA after being quarantined for weeks in Australia after testing positive for the disease in March. The Hollywood power couple have been keeping the public updated throughout their coronavirus journey, from receiving their diagnoses to recording rap remixes and hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ from home.