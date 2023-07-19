Director Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited ‘Oppenheimer’ is doing robust business on the advance ticket booking front.
According to a statement by the local distributors, the film scheduled to release in the UAE cinemas on 20, has broken the record for the highest amount of advance tickets sold in Saudi Arabia this year.
Written and directed by Oscar nominee Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’ chronicles the life of the creator of the atom bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer.
Starring Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer and Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer, this film is one of the biggest releases of this summer.
Read more:
- Supermodel Gigi Hadid arrested for bringing contraband to the Cayman Islands and now out on bail
- Tom Cruise throws his weight behind striking Hollywood actors
- Christopher Nolan critcises Quentin Tarantino’s decision to retire
- In pictures: How are celebrities batting for Hollywood strike on social media
In the UAE I-Max screens alone, the tickets are fast selling and the ones in the middle rows have been sold out since Monday, Gulf News has found.
The tickets to these coveted space saw a surge in demand when Nolan urged moviegoers to see the film in the IMAX screen format.
“We put a lot of effort into shooting the film in a way that we can get it out on these large format screens. It really is just a great way of giving people an experience that they can’t possibly get in the home,” Nolan told the Associated Press. The movie also recreated the blast, making it a must-see experience on the big screens.
‘Oppenheimer’ also stars Oscar winner Matt Damon playing General Leslie Groves Jr, director of the Manhattan Project, and Oscar nominee Robert Downey Jr. playing Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission. Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh, who plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, is also a part of the star-studded spectacle.