Idris Elba Image Credit: Reuters

Fresh off the success of his latest film ‘The Suicide Squad’ — James Gunn’s violent and comedic take on DC’s strangest anti-heroes — actor Idris Elba is gunning now for a prequel.

During a recent conversation with ET, Elba revealed that he would like to reprise his role for a prequel movie that showcases the showdown between Bloodsport and Superman. The ‘Luther’ actor said that, at this point, he wasn’t interested in seeing what’s next for Bloodsport; rather, what intrigues him is how his character ended up in jail and why he came into conflict with Superman.

A still from 'The Suicide Squad'. Image Credit: Warner Bros Entertainment

“It wouldn’t be next, it would be what came before. I would be really interested to see why he went to jail, why did he shoot Superman? I would love to see that narrative come alive,” said Elba.

“I didn’t know what character I was playing, but I knew the type of character and I knew the position he played within the storyline. So that’s all I needed to understand, and I signed on. But I did know that he was the first guy to put Superman in the hospital because he shot Superman [laughs], and that’s why he’s in jail. That was very intriguing and also became a little bit of a motivation in some of my scenes and my character development,” he added.

Director Gunn has made it no secret that he’d be interested in making more DC film and a Bloodsport prequel wouldn’t be completely off the charts in that case.