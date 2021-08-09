Fresh off the success of his latest film ‘The Suicide Squad’ — James Gunn’s violent and comedic take on DC’s strangest anti-heroes — actor Idris Elba is gunning now for a prequel.
During a recent conversation with ET, Elba revealed that he would like to reprise his role for a prequel movie that showcases the showdown between Bloodsport and Superman. The ‘Luther’ actor said that, at this point, he wasn’t interested in seeing what’s next for Bloodsport; rather, what intrigues him is how his character ended up in jail and why he came into conflict with Superman.
“It wouldn’t be next, it would be what came before. I would be really interested to see why he went to jail, why did he shoot Superman? I would love to see that narrative come alive,” said Elba.
“I didn’t know what character I was playing, but I knew the type of character and I knew the position he played within the storyline. So that’s all I needed to understand, and I signed on. But I did know that he was the first guy to put Superman in the hospital because he shot Superman [laughs], and that’s why he’s in jail. That was very intriguing and also became a little bit of a motivation in some of my scenes and my character development,” he added.
Director Gunn has made it no secret that he’d be interested in making more DC film and a Bloodsport prequel wouldn’t be completely off the charts in that case.
‘The Suicide Squad’, also starring Margot Robbie, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis and more, is now showing in UAE cinemas.