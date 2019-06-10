There is a strong emphasis on how disgusting it is, causing many to feel sick

Last month, Netflix released a gory body horror and psychological thriller known as “The Perfection”, and it is making most of the viewers who watch it extremely uncomfortable and queasy.

The story about a girl named Charlotte, who is a successful cello wunderkind with a difficult childhood. She then meets Lizzie, the new star pupil at her former school. In addition, both go down a messed up path that is both evil and unpredictable.