There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for ‘The Flash’ film after all.
The heavily-delayed DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film, set to be Ezra Miller’s first solo outing as Flash, has finally started filming in New York, according to set photos revealed by fans on social media.
The film, directed by Andy Muschietti (‘It’), will reportedly focus on the famous ‘Flashpoiint’ event in the comics, which will explore an alternate reality of which only Barry Allen/Flash is aware.
Shared online by NewWestBoy, unofficial set photos have revealed ‘Batman’ star Michael Keaton on the set of ‘The Flash’. For this scene, Keaton is dressed as Bruce Wayne rather than Batman, wearing a distinguished suit.
The set pictures also reveal Miller and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.
Keaton last played Batman in the 1992 film ‘Batman Returns’. How Keaton’s Bruce and Miller’s Barry will cross paths in ‘The Flash’ remains to be seen, but with Flashpoint serving as the film’s inspiration, it seems likely that Barry’s speedster ways will break open the multiverse. Similar to Ben Affleck’s Bruce (who will also be in ‘The Flash’) in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’, Keaton’s version of the character can act as a mentor for Barry.
‘The Flash’ is currently slated to arrive in theatres on November 4, 2022.