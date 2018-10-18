Taylor Swift speaking up about the upcoming midterm election wasn’t just a blip in last week’s news cycle — the music superstar continued her social-media-fuelled voter outreach on Wednesday with another politically charged Instagram post.

The Reputation singer-songwriter urged fans and followers — many of whom hail from a younger demographic — to take advantage of early voting options in their respective states. And that’s likely because early voting in her home state of Tennessee, where she endorsed Democratic candidates and slammed Republicans, began Wednesday.

“Something I wish I knew about when I was 18 and voting for the first time: ?EARLY VOTING?,” the 28-year-old wrote. “It makes it so quick and easy to go and cast your vote before November 6.”

Ignoring the fact that her reminder was accompanied by a photo of her patriotic pedicure (and another selfie), Swift again encouraged her fans to be politically active and directed their attention to Vote.org’s early voting calendar.

According to that website, new voter registrations spiked after the pop star waded into political waters last week ahead of the voter registration deadline in numerous states.

Swift promptly followed up on that at the American Music Awards last week when she swept the evening.

“I just wanted to make a mention at the fact that this award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people is the midterm elections on Nov. 6,” she said as she accepted the artist of the year honour.