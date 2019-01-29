“I suddenly thought, wow, democratisation,” Gilroy said. “It is an elitist point of view to think that everybody in the world has access to the things that New York, LA and Chicago have. That really was the deciding factor. If you really want to reach the widest possible audience, here’s this technology that can do this... And what is the theatrical experience? 500 people in a theatre? 100? Does 50 count? Does four people on a Friday night on my 50-inch widescreen count? It does to me.”