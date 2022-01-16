Primetime Emmy award-winning actor Brian Cox called out several celebrities who have rubbed him the wrong way, including ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Johnny Depp.

As per Page Six, in his new memoir ‘Putting the Rabbit in the Hat’, Scottish actor Brian Cox had called out many actors from the Hollywood film fraternity and specifically Depp for rubbing him the wrong way.

“It would have been a money-spinner, but of all the parts in that film, it was the most thankless,” Cox, wrote of turning down the part of the Governor in the ‘Pirates’ franchise, which eventually went to Jonathan Pryce.

“Plus, I would have ended up doing it for film after film and missed out on all the other nice things I’ve done,” he added.

“Another thing with ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is that it’s very much the ‘Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow’ show, and Depp, personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated,” Cox said, according to excerpts obtained by GQ.

The ‘Succession’ actor continued: “I mean, ‘Edward Scissorhands.’ Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less.”

The Golden Globe-winner went on to suggest that Depp’s star-power is slowly dimming “But people love him. Or they did love him. They don’t love him so much these days, of course. If Johnny Depp went for Jack Sparrow now, they’d give it to Brendan Gleeson,” Cox added.

The actor also took time to praise director Spike Lee, who according to Cox, put actor Ed Norton “in his place” while filming 2002’s ‘25th Hour.’

“Ed Norton was in the film and he’s a nice lad but a bit of a pain in the [expletive] because he fancies himself as a writer-director,” Cox wrote.

“He and I had this scene set in the bar owned by my character. Spike set it up immaculately, but Ed came in and was saying, ‘Now, I’ve done some work on the script and I’ve got a few ideas and I’d like you to think about them. I’ve rewritten a few things in there ...’.