Hollywood star Steve Harvey has often visited the UAE and sung its praises while attending various events in the country. Now, the actor and TV show host is trying to make it easier for other US celebrities to come to the region for business.
OWS Capital, a multi-investment platform with headquarters in the UAE, and MELT Middle East, a consulting and investment entity formed by Harvey, have collaborated to create a joint venture, MELT-OWSC.
MELT-OWSC will provide a platform for celebrities from the US by giving them an opportunity to establish their footprint in this region and launch innovative business ventures, a statement read.
“When I visited the UAE in 2020, I instantly knew I wanted to create a venture that would highlight the talent, culture and many business opportunities that the Middle East has to offer,” Harvey said in a statement. “Through my many strong personal relationships in media and business, MELT Middle East aims to bridge the gap between Western and Middle East culture, while simultaneously creating engaging content and activations that will in turn generate a new and innovative revenue stream.”
MELT-OWSC has stated that they will combine entertainment with business through events such as an upcoming celebrity charity golf tournament for COVID-19 aid at the end of 2021, a star-studded gala dinner and charity auction featuring celebrity guests.
“This opportunity represents a new frontier of international understanding through captivating business activations. I am really looking forward to seeing the impact we can create,” said MELT-OWSC CEO, Brandon R Williams. “Oweis Zahran, founder of OWS Capital, has worked as an entrepreneur in the Middle East for nearly two decades and combined with Steve Harvey’s wisdom and business acumen, this is what gives MELT-OWSC an edge for its stakeholders.”