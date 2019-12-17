The final film in the Skywalker saga is one of the year’s most awaited films

Left to right: Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), BB-8, D-O, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skykwalker'. Image Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

One of the year’s most awaited films is about to face judgement day. ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, the third instalment of the sequel trilogy, and the final episode in the ‘Skywalker saga’, had its world premiere in Los Angele on Monday night. And early reactions give props to director JJ Abrams — who helmed 2015’s ‘Star War: The Force Awakens’ — for giving fans a satisfactory closure. For those who’ve kept up with this space epic, which began in 1977 with George Lucas’ seminal ‘Star Wars’, the last film in the saga in 2017, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ (directed by Rian Johnson). was a divisive one, with some fans even asking for a remake.

But Abrams seems to have quelled the fan uprising, judging by early reactions.

“‘The Rise of Skywalker’ is everything I wanted it to be... It’s dark and scary, but hopeful and beautiful,” tweeted entertainment anchor Jake Hamilton. “I worship this movie.”

A still from 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'. Image Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

“It’s amazing. #lastjedi haters will be very pleased,” tweeted The Hollywood Reporter’s Ryan Parker.

Writer Matthew Ball added: “The seams from Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ director changes, rushed production schedules, etc, are still present in #RiseofSkywalker, but most fun, gorgeous, rewarding of the films. It is the most ‘original trilogy’ movie since the ‘original trilogy’.”

Movie Trivia Schmoedown’s Kristian Harloff said ‘Rise of Skywalker’ was just the kind of adventure he hoped for. “A few things I still wonder if it was necessary but it was a very satisfying end to this new trilogy.” he tweeted.

“Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humour, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes — a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story,” tweeted Fandango’s Erik Davis.

But it’s not all positive force all the way.

Daisy Ridley in the film. Image Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

“There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing,” posted Eric Eisenberg of Cinema Blend. “There are a number of choices that just don’t track, fan service that doesn’t work, and ignored details that are missed. I’m bummed.”

Mike Ryan of Uproxx wasn’t a fan either calling ‘Rise of Skywalker’ “the most convoluted Star Wars”.

“There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own,” he posted.

“My favourite Star Wars are the ones that take their time and focus on the characters. The whole first half felt like all exposition. It does get better. And Lando rules. But there’s just so much plot it feels so rushed. And the Emperor stuff is so weird.”

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ releases in the UAE on December 18. The first show is at 11pm.