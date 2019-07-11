Image Credit:

Fans will have to wait another week until San Diego Comic Con for more details on ‘Star Trek: Picard’, the CBS All Access sequel to ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’. The groundbreaking series, which ran from 1987 to 1994, featured Patrick Stewart as Jean Luc Picard, the celebrated Starfleet captain, archaeologist and diplomat. To make the wait just a little bit easier, CBS All Access release key art from the show on social media on Wednesday evening.

‘Picard’ will follow the legendary Starfleet captain-turned-admiral into a new chapter of his life, one that is more grounded than his spacefaring missions and that’s apparently kick-started by the memory of something from his latter-day Starfleet career that still weighs heavily on him. Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Chabon (‘The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay’) will serve as showrunner on the series.

In the new poster, we see Picard standing out in a vineyard, presumably the same one we’ve seen him visit in ‘The Next Generation’ and which belonged to his family in France.

He’s dressed starkly in civilian clothes and his gaze stares down in contemplation, looking troubled by the ghosts of his past. But at least he’s not alone as we’re given the first glance of his canine companion, adorably sporting the Starfleet insignia on his collar.