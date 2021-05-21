In this image provided by Apple, Lady Gaga appears in a scene from "The Me You Can't See." Image Credit: Apple via AP

Singer Lady Gaga has revealed details about a sexual assault that left her pregnant when she was a teenager.

Gaga, 35, was speaking on a new Apple TV+ docuseries by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry called ‘The Me You Can’t See’, which aims to remove the stigma from discussing mental health.

“I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off,’” Gaga said, according to E! News. “And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I — I don’t even remember.”

The ‘Born This Way’ singer spoke about how, years after the rape, she went to the hospital to deal with her physical pain and numbness.

“First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb,” she said. “And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realised that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner. At my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I’d been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months.”

The Grammy winning singer said she “had a total psychotic break” around 2018, but that she would never name the music producer in question.

“I do not ever want to face that person again,” she said.