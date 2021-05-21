Singer Lady Gaga has revealed details about a sexual assault that left her pregnant when she was a teenager.
Gaga, 35, was speaking on a new Apple TV+ docuseries by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry called ‘The Me You Can’t See’, which aims to remove the stigma from discussing mental health.
“I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off,’” Gaga said, according to E! News. “And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I — I don’t even remember.”
The ‘Born This Way’ singer spoke about how, years after the rape, she went to the hospital to deal with her physical pain and numbness.
“First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb,” she said. “And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realised that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner. At my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I’d been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months.”
The Grammy winning singer said she “had a total psychotic break” around 2018, but that she would never name the music producer in question.
“I do not ever want to face that person again,” she said.
Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, first spoke about being raped by a music producer in a 2014 interview with Howard Stern, where she said the man was 20 years her senior. She later opened up about suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the assault.