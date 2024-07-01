Actor Sigourney Weaver, best known for her iconic role in Alien, will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Venice Film Festival, a statement from organisers said.

“An actress of the calibre of Sigourney Weaver has few rivals,” the festival’s artistic director, Alberto Barbera said.

“Weaver is being honoured for building bridges “between the most sophisticated art-house cinema and movies that engage with the public in a frank and original way, all the while remaining true to herself”, he said.

Weaver, who will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 81st festival on Venice’s Lido, said she would “proudly accept this award in celebration of all who have helped bring these films to life”.

The US actor, who has won two Golden Globe Awards and a Grammy Award, rose to fame as Ellen Ripley, the protagonist in Ridley Scott’s 1979 science fiction film Alien.

She returned in James Cameron’s 1986 Aliens — receiving her first Academy Award nomination — and appeared in two more films in the franchise, as well as the blockbuster Avatar and Ghostbusters films.