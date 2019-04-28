Sigourney Weaver helps school celebrate ‘Alien’ production Image Credit: Supplied

Sigourney Weaver helped make a New Jersey high school’s encore stage production of ‘Alien’ a special event.

‘Alien: The Play’ had drawn widespread praise after videos and images of the performances at North Bergen High School were posted online.

Among those applauding the show was Weaver, who played the character Ellen Ripley in the 1979 movie that spawned a franchise, and the film’s director, Ridley Scott, who applauded the students’ creativity and the show’s elaborate sets and special effects.