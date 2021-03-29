If fans can get studio overlords to release the #SnyderCut, the internet commands that it’s only a matter of time before we see ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ star Sebastian Stan play a young Luke Skywalker.
Ever since a digitally de-aged version of Mark Hamill’s Skywalker showed up on the season two finale of ‘The Mandalorian’, fans have been pointing out the extreme similarities in Stan and the ‘Star Wars’ actor.
Stan was asked about his fan casting on the Friday episode of ‘Good Morning America’.
“If Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I’ll believe it,” said Stan. “Until then, I won’t believe it.”
But the conversation around the two actors’ likeness has been going on for some time now. Hamill himself has been pointing out their similarity on Twitter.
“Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say ‘Sebastian Stan — I AM YOUR FATHER!’ (even though, in fact, I am) #SorryNotSorry #MySonSebastian,” the ‘Star Wars’ veteran tweeted in 2017.
In 2018, he responded to a Twitter user to say “Sebastian doesn’t need my stamp of approval” to play Luke on screen. “He’s a wonderful actor & is never less than great in everything he does. #HamTheStanFan.”
Catch Stan, alongside Anthony Mackie, in the Marvel series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, streaming in the UAE on OSN.