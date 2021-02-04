Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced on Thursday for the best performances in film and television in 2020.
Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out on April 4:
BEST MOVIE CAST ENSEMBLE
- Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
- Ma Raineys Black Bottom (Netflix)
- Minari (A24)
- One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
BEST TELEVISION DRAMA SERIES CAST ENSEMBLE
- Better Call Saul
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- Ozark
BEST TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE
- Dead to Me
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitts Creek
- Ted Lasso
BEST ACTOR, MOVIE
- Riz Ahmed; Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman; Ma Raineys Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins; The Father
- Gary Oldman; Mank
- Steven Yeun; Minari
BEST ACTRESS, MOVIE
- Amy Adams; Hillbilly Elegy
- Viola Davis; Ma Raineys Black Bottom
- Vanessa Kirby; Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand; Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan; Promising Young Woman
Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman.