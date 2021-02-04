Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Image Credit: Neflix
Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced on Thursday for the best performances in film and television in 2020.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out on April 4:

BEST MOVIE CAST ENSEMBLE

  • Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
  • Ma Raineys Black Bottom (Netflix)
  • Minari (A24)
  • One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST TELEVISION DRAMA SERIES CAST ENSEMBLE

  • Better Call Saul
  • Bridgerton
  • The Crown
  • Lovecraft Country
  • Ozark

BEST TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE

  • Dead to Me
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Great
  • Schitts Creek
  • Ted Lasso

BEST ACTOR, MOVIE

  • Riz Ahmed; Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman; Ma Raineys Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins; The Father
  • Gary Oldman; Mank
  • Steven Yeun; Minari

BEST ACTRESS, MOVIE

  • Amy Adams; Hillbilly Elegy
  • Viola Davis; Ma Raineys Black Bottom
  • Vanessa Kirby; Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand; Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan; Promising Young Woman

