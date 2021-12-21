Noth, who has been accused by three women, has also been dropped from ‘The Equalizer’

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have broken their silence over the Chris Noth sexual assault claims, issuing a joint statement that they shared on their respective social media accounts.

Noth has been accused by three different women, accusing him of rape and assault, which the actor has denied.

The three leading ladies from ‘Sex and the City’ issued a statement in support of the women who had come forth with their allegations. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” a statement signed by the three read. “We know that it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Noth has also been dropped from the CBS series ‘The Equalizer’ in light of the assault allegations, with Universal Television and CBS making a joint announcement Monday that the actor would no longer be part of filming “effective immediately.”

The actor has played a former CIA director on ‘The Equalizer’ reboot, which stars Queen Latifah.

Two women accused Noth of sexual assault in a story reported last week by The Hollywood Reporter. Noth vehemently denied the allegations, which date back to 2004 and 2015.

A third woman, who wished to remain anonymous but used the pseudonym, Ava, also came forward to accuse the 67-year-old actor on Friday.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” Noth said in a statement to the Reporter.

One of the women who accused Noth of assaulting her said his reprisal of his Mr. Big character on the ‘Sex and the City’ sequel ‘And Just Like That’ prompted her to speak out about the actor.

Noth’s character was killed off in the first episode of the show.

The actor has also been dropped by his reps, the A3 Artists Agency, while stationary-bike company Peloton also pulled a new viral ad starring the actor.