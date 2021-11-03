Actor Ryan Reynolds Image Credit: Reuters

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about why he decided to take a sabbatical from filmmaking after he wrapped up the Apple TV+ film, ‘Spirited’.

“I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.” Reynolds is married to film and TV actress Blake Lively with whom he shares three daughters.

On October 16, Reynolds stunned fans and people from the film fraternity when he announced that he would be taking a break from moviemaking now that his Will Ferrell project had wrapped up shooting. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago,” he wrote on Instagram. “Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true.”

The actor then went on to say he was taking a break. “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists,” he added.

“So, I’ll probably be away from film, or at least shooting films, till the end of the summer,” he told THR. “It just provides me an opportunity to be home.”

Ryan Reynolds with Blake Lively and 2 of their children Image Credit: AFP

In May of this year, Reynolds, 44, spoke up about his lifelong struggle with anxiety, which he said he can now openly speak about thanks to his three daughters.

“I know I’m not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry, and over-everything, please know you’re not alone,” the actor posted on Instagram at the time. “We don’t talk enough about mental health and don’t do enough to destigmatize talking about it.”

Ryan Reynolds with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in Red Notice Image Credit: Netflix

Just because Reynolds isn’t filming currently does not mean fans won’t get to see the Hollywood star. His Netflix action-adventure ‘Red Notice’, where he plays the world’s second best art thief, will hit our screens next week, which will be followed by the festive release ‘Spirited’.