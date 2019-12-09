Actor says he loves doing stunts but it can still be hard at his age

"6 UNDERGROUND" (2019) - Pictured: Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Ben Hardy, Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Photo Courtesy of Netflix Image Credit:

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds will be seen performing high-octane action sequences in his upcoming film ‘6 Underground’ but quipped that performing stunts at his age can be intense.

“I loved the car [chase] stuff, all the stuff on the giant boat and the [action sequence in] Hong Kong. That was the kind of action sequences which I think were hilarious and fun and exciting. Hardest one was just fighting the actual hand-to-hand combat stuff... I think after I turned 40, falling on cement wasn’t hilarious anymore. I love action, performing it and being a part of it... I love learning from it... I wouldn’t say challenging but mostly exciting,” Reynolds told reporters in Seoul.

Directed by Michael Bay, ‘6 Underground’ tells the story of six individuals who fake their deaths and form a vigilante squad to take down criminals. It was extensively filmed in Abu Dhabi.

Talking about his character, Reynolds said: “He is an enterprising billionaire who is a lot like his counterparts, the other ‘ghosts’ in the movie. He is the guy who lost his way to become someone with disenfranchised geopolitical issues and life in general.”

"6 UNDERGROUND" (2019) - Pictured: Ryan Reynolds Photo by: Christian Black/Courtesy of Netflix Image Credit: Christian Black/Netflix

Cryptically taking a dig at some world leaders, he added: “He does something that I think we all at a time in our lives in general wish we could do, which you watch in the news looking at the world and you see how it’s on fire in places... dictators are in charge. You wouldn’t dignify any other term other than ‘bully’ and these people are dictators injuring hurting and killing huge swathes of their own population.”

“My characters is basically [one] who takes [things] into his own hands and uses all of this insane amount of money that he happens to have and decides to put it to use to make the world a better place. So, he targets one specific dictator and decides to bring down his entire regime with only the six people he has with him,” Reynolds said.

Playing the leader of his ‘ghost’ squad in the Netflix’s flick, did Reynolds feel like a leader ever on set?

“I would not. Most of the films I do these days I am lucky enough to produce it too and this is a movie I did not produce. I just got to be there as a student and part of the team. I think that was for me a huge privilege... I think on any set the team leader is always the director and in this one will be Michael Bay... I wouldn’t consider myself the leader. If anyone was the leader in the cast then that would be [co-star] Melanie Laurent,” he said.

The 43-year-old actor says he felt like a student while working on ‘6 Underground’.

“I feel like I have been lucky enough to work in this business for over 25 years now and I don’t think I have worked in a movie that has had this kind of scale and scope [in action] and the fact that they are bringing this to Netflix... This is a movie that is so big and muscular and such an event that... I kind of felt like a student again watching the movie and watching not just the way Michael Bay works and moves the camera around but also the entire team around him,” Reynolds said.